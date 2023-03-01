Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,863 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

