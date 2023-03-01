CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NYSE CVI opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

