CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.
CVR Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE CVI opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52.
About CVR Energy
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
