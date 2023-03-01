Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.