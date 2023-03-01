Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $39.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
