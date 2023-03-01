Dent (DENT) Market Cap Reaches $116.81 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $116.81 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It’s based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

