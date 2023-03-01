Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.46. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 7,373,964 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

