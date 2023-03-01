DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) were down 2.8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 962,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,427,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Featured Articles

