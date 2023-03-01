Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.21 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

