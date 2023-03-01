Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-$7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.21 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.80 EPS.
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.88.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.
