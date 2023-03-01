Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.9-$30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.85 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.46-$1.56 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

