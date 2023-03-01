DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 278,182 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 173,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 60,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

