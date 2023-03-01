E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.50 ($11.17) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.37) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.35 ($11.01) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.83 and a 200-day moving average of €9.06. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.49).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

