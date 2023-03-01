Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $892.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

