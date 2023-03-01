Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $465.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.48%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

