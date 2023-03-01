easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $506.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $506.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 370 ($4.46) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

easyJet stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

