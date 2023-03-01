Eaton Vance Management Has $14.19 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

