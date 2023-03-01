Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,789 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.49% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SFM stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.