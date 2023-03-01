ECOMI One Day Volume Tops $1.31 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $265.46 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

