Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.74.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

