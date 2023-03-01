EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $80.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,339,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

