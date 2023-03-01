Endeavour Silver (EDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.5 %

EDR stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.27. The company has a market cap of C$759.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.82.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

