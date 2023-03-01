Endeavour Silver (EXK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

EXK opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

