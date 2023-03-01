ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €12.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR:ENI opened at €13.35 ($14.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ENI has a 1-year low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 1-year high of €14.94 ($15.89).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

