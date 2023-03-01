Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $479.11 million and approximately $27.74 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00420391 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.28417024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.