EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

