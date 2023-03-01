Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $857.03 million, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

