Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

Shares of STN opened at $58.02 on Monday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stantec by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

