Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.9 %

SHOO stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

