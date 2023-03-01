Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$56.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 18.18. The firm has a market cap of C$25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.