EverQuote’s (EVER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
EverQuote Price Performance
EVER stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of EverQuote
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverQuote (EVER)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.