EverQuote’s (EVER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Stories

