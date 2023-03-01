Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €19.30 ($20.53) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.00 ($15.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Evonik Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €20.23 ($21.52) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.98.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

