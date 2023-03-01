EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYPT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
EYPT opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
