Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ferroglobe traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 546,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,451,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $934.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

