Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

FSZ opened at C$8.67 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.17 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

