Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

FSZ opened at C$8.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$721.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.94. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.17 and a one year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.