First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.72% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $81,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2,125.1% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 173,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 165,545 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

