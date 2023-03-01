Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

