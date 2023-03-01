Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,691,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $12,828,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $10,156,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Freshpet

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

