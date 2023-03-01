Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %
Freshpet stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Freshpet
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,828,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,691,000.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.
