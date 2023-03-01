FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

