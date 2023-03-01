Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.30, but opened at $28.17. Frontier Communications Parent shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 304,405 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.