Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Frontline by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Frontline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

