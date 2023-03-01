FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. FTAI Aviation traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 307180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

