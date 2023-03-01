FUNToken (FUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.26 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $77.64 million and $1.26 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.The asset developed specifically for the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken combines the qualities of the Ethereum blockchain with a cutting-edge tech stack, making FUN a powerful resource for players, platforms, and developers alike, supporting the new age of digital gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

