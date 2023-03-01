FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.35). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.