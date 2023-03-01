FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.00.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

Shares of BYD opened at C$215.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$222.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$210.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$200.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

