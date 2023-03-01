FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEN. Cowen raised their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.