G999 Price Hits $0.0031 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $5,194.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00074690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025724 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001978 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

