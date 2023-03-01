George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$193.20.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$170.95 on Monday. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$135.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.45. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

