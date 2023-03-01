Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €98.50 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €98.50 ($104.79) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.80 ($72.13) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ETR:GXI opened at €83.15 ($88.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a fifty-two week high of €84.50 ($89.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.73.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

