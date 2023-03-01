GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $69.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.31.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.04 on Friday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.80 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.