Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 630

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.72) to GBX 630 ($7.60) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.72) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.94) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Glencore to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 615 ($7.42).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 0.2 %

GLEN opened at GBX 495.35 ($5.98) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 516.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.05).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.